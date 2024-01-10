The Provincial Information and Communications Technology Program (PICTP) spearheaded a digitalization initiative within the Palawan provincial government.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO), this aligns with Governor Dennis Socrates’s vision to modernize and enhance efficiency in public service.

The development and implementation of various web-based system applications by PICTP’s software developers significantly benefited several offices within the provincial capitol. Notably successful was the launch of the Human Resource Information System (HRIS), which the Provincial Human Resource and Management Office (PHRMO) continues to utilize.

“It helps a lot sa work, na mapabilis ang trabaho ng HR people. And, it would mean mas madali ang processing ng payroll and other requests from HR,” explained Agnes Alarilla, PICTP Program Manager.

The HRIS incorporates modules such as Employee Management, Service Records, Certificate Printing, PGP Employee Card ID, Recruitment Module for Plantilla Positions, Leave Management, and Notice of Step Increment (NOSI) Module.

PHRMO Officer Rolando B. Buñi expressed satisfaction with the significant assistance provided by the HRIS to their office.

“Web-based system applications like HRIS enhance our HR operation’s efficiency by automating tasks and providing accessibility for remote work situations. They also empower employees through self-service features, improve communication, and offer valuable data analysis tools for strategic planning,” stated Buñi.

Continuing its commitment to system enhancement, maintenance, and support, PICTP focuses on previously launched applications such as the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS)- Stock Control Monitoring, designed to aid in inventory management for provincial-owned hospitals. Currently, 15 hospitals across various parts of the province benefit from this system.

The provincial government of Palawan Information System (PGPIS), a financial management system, continues to be utilized by the Provincial Budget Office, Accountant’s Office, Administrator’s Office, and Treasurer’s Office.

PICTP also provides ongoing system support and server maintenance for end-users of the Treasury Management System (TMS), encompassing four Local Government Units and 15 hospitals.

The success of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023 was also attributed to PICTP through their creation of the Baragatan Tabulation System, streamlining the result-gathering process for various competitions held during the celebration.

“We are working hard to achieve the Governor’s goals for the full automation of the Capitol,” stated Alarilla.