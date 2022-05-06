Palawan never fails to be the most popular vacation destination in the Philippines, where celebrities flock to unwind and rejuvenate from their hectic schedules.

Model, actress, and former beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach recently traveled to Palawan with her boyfriend, Beautiful Destinations CEO Jeremy Jauncey, to celebrate summer break in a secluded area of the province.

Jeremy and Pia traveled to Amanpulo on Pamalican Island’s Cuyo municipality following her stint as one of the hosts of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

The private island, surrounded by white sand beaches and turquoise waters, provided the pair with a return to nature experience.

- Advertisement -

“Another day in paradise with my love,” Pia captioned her Instagram image while lounging in a hammock surrounded by a canopy of beach trees.

On the other hand, Jeremy ascribed the experience to the best sunsets in the world, which can only be found in the country.

“Sunsets in the Philippines are better than anywhere else in the world. Especially @amanpulo #amanpulo when you have something to celebrate,” he said.

“Back to back meetings, conferences, dinners, events, and a few big talks for both of us… now it’s time to relax and celebrate,” Jeremy captioned a photo of Pia in silhouette staring out to sea.

They met by chance in the Covent Gardens, U.K. before their relationship started in 2020, according to Pia in an interview with ABS CBN in August 2021.