For Philippine Ocean Month, IMPL. PROJECT is showcasing “Voices from the Waves,” a photo exhibition featuring Rosem Morton’s images that depict the hardships faced by Filipino fisherfolk in Zambales and their lifestyle at sea.

The exhibition will be on display at three different locations throughout May.

● SM Mall of Asia from May 5, 2023 to May 14, 2023

Opening date: May 5, 2023 at 7pm, 2nd floor in front of Crocs store

● SM Puerto Princesa from May 12, 2023 to May 21, 2023

Opening date: May 12, 2023 at 7pm, Event Hall

● Palawan State University from May 15, 2023 to May 21, 2023.

Opening date: May 15, 2023 at 11 am, University Library

The exhibition, “Voices from the Waves,” provides a unique perspective into the daily lives of courageous fishermen who venture into the perilous and unpredictable waters to sustain their families.

The exhibition explores the difficulties that these fishermen encounter while navigating the sea, which have amplified the danger of their profession and resulted in significant annual decreases in their catch. Despite the daily risks they face, these fishermen find beauty in their way of life and take pride in their connection to the ocean.

IMPL PROJECT Global is a United States based non-profit, non-governmental organization created with the objective of using precise local data to create evidence-based programs for underserved communities. It works with partners in the field to collect and analyze data, assess the root causes of community problems, and facilitate community-driven, targeted programming to create development and stability solutions. IMPL. PROJECT has worked in countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

In the Philippines, IMPL. PROJECT has operated for more than seven years with data-driven programming that counter violent extremism, support livelihoods, establish community cooperatives, and protect environmental and natural resources. One of the current focus areas of the IMPL. PROJECT is programming to support fisherfolk in coastal communities through the development of community cooperatives and a multimedia program designed to raise awareness for fishing communities operating in the West Philippine Sea.

“We hope that this exhibition will give visitors a glimpse into the lives of Filipino fishermen and the challenges they face,” says Rosem Morton. “By sharing their stories, we hope to raise awareness of their struggles and inspire support for their livelihoods and communities.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to see “Voices from the Waves.” This exhibition is for anyone who wants to learn more about this community and the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

Admission is free and open to the public.

About Post Author