The provincial government of Palawan, through the Provincial Health Office (PHO), has issued several regarding advisable and inadvisable activities during the prevailing hot weather conditions.

Here are some tips to remember to protect oneself against the extreme heat:

Avoid going outside, especially when the sun is at its peak or exposing yourself to the sun. Wear light and airy clothing and light-colored clothes. Drink plenty of water. Carry an umbrella when going outside. Apply sunscreen on your face and skin as protection against harmful UV rays that may cause skin diseases. Limit the consumption of alcohol and coffee as, according to health experts, they affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature.

These were issued based on records from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), which indicate that the province currently has one of the highest heat indices, reaching 40-45 degrees Celsius.

PAGASA said a heat index ranging from 41 to 54 degrees Celsius could potentially cause “dangerous heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.”

“Ngayong tag-init ay panatilihing uminom ng maraming tubig upang maiwasan ang dehydration kasabay nito ang pagsusuot ng light-colored at breathable na damit na makatutulong sa pagpapalamig ng katawan,” said HEPO II Danika Omapas, officer-in-charge ng Health Promotion Unit of the PHO.

“Pinapaalalahanan din natin ang lahat na hangga’t maari ay umiwas sa labis na pisikal na gawain lalo na sa panahon ng pinakamainit,” she added.