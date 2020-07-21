PHO assures it is also focusing on seasonal diseases prevention

Among the diseases is dengue, whose cases usually rise during the rainy season.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has assured it will remain focused on the prevention of seasonal diseases considering the current pandemic.

PHO chief Dr. Mary Ann Navarro said in a press release by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) that even though there is a decline of dengue cases for the year 2020, people should not be complacent and should remain vigilant for possible dengue-carrying mosquito breeding grounds.

She added that even though there is an ongoing pandemic, people should not hesitate to have themselves checked when they are feeling unwell.

“Pero ‘yon nga, sa time ng pandemic, minsan natatakot ‘yong mga tao na magpakonsulta diba po? So, dapat hindi sila matakot magpakonsulta, nandiyan naman bukas ang mga health centers,” Navarro was quoted to have said.

Dengue symptoms may be confused with that of COVID-19, especially fever, chills, headaches, and body pains. COVID-19 symptoms include coughing and loss of smell and taste.

In early June, Navarro said in a press release that Palawan dengue cases decreased by nearly 70% since 2019.

