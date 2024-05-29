Philippine Navy forces in Eastern Mindanao recently intercepted a motorbanca carrying about ₱21 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

In a statement Tuesday night, the Philippine Navy (PN) said one of its patrol ships, the BRP Dioscoro Papa (PC-381), was on patrol when it spotted a motorbanca with a “Vikings” marking about 10 nautical miles off Balut Island, Davao Occidental province on May 22.

The ship stopped the motorbanca and upon inspection, Navy officers found 422 masters cases of cigarettes bound for Digos City, Davao del Sur.

The motorbanca’s seven crew members were apprehended, and along with the confiscated items and motorbanca, were turned over to the Bureau of Customs Sub-Port of General Santos City.

They will face charges for violation of Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. (PNA)