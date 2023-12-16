India and the Philippines are conducting a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) in the West Philippine Sea to enhance maritime cooperation, as announced by the Indian Embassy in Manila.

The Indian Navy conducts MPXs with friendly foreign naval units to improve interoperability and share best practices.

The embassy stated on Wednesday that India’s visiting warship, INS Kadmatt, will conduct the MPX with BRP Ramon Alcaraz on December 13. This exercise is expected to promote ‘common approaches for a rules-based order’ in the region.

At a reception on Tuesday night, Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran emphasized that contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region is a ‘key priority’ for India.

India is also looking forward to strengthening its engagement with the Philippines, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation and national security.

“The Philippines is centrally located in the Indo-Pacific and we are very close partners, fellow democracies. We have a shared interest in peace and stability of the region— a lot of complementarities. So, you will expect that India will continue a strong Navy and maritime security engagement,” Kumaran said.

“On the national security pillar, defense cooperation and maritime security is very important,” he said.

The envoy said New Delhi will also continue supporting Manila in calling for the adherence to a rules-based order and respect for international law amid latest developments in the South China Sea.

The Indian Navy’s indigenously built ASW Corvette INS Kadmatt, on a long-range deployment to key Indo-Pacific partner countries, arrived in Manila on Dec. 12. (PNA)