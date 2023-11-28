The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Australian Defence Force concluded on Monday their Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), a significant event aimed at strengthening regional security and demonstrating mutual commitment to international maritime law.

The three-day activity, centered in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea, saw the participation of military assets from both nations.

In this maritime exercise, the Philippine Navy contributed with its BRP Gregorio del Pilar and BRP Davao Del Sur vessels, while the Royal Australian Navy participated with its frigate, HMAS Toowoomba. The Philippine Air Force added to the drill with its A29B Super Tucano and N-22 Nomad aircraft, complemented by the Philippine Navy’s BNI2A aircraft. Further expanding the scope of the exercise, the Royal Australian Air Force incorporated its P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft.

In a joint statement, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles underscored the importance of the exercise.

They pointed out that the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) reflects the commitment of the Philippines and Australia to maintain freedom of navigation and overflight, as governed by international law.

They said this shared objective is integral to their larger aim of promoting peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both nations reaffirmed their support for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and recognized the importance of the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award. This award, which is seen as final and legally binding by both parties, has an important role in their joint stance on regional maritime issues.