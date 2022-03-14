The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Puerto Princesa Seismic Station said Monday that the Intensity 1 earthquake felt in the city and other parts of Palawan was “mild” and did not cause any harm.

Seismic station officer-in-charge Engr. Robert Esplida said Monday that the earthquake was recorded by their intensity meter at 5:07 a.m. The epicenter of the earthquake was located west of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro, with 6.4 magnitude, and was also felt not only in some barangays in Puerto Princesa, but also in Taytay, Roxas, Busuanga, El Nido, and Coron.

“Nag-register ng intensity one dito sa Puerto Princesa. Instrumento ‘yong naka-record noon at hindi naramdaman ng tao dito sa Puerto Princesa,” he said.

He mentioned that while the tremor was not experienced physically by locals in Puerto Princesa, it can be recorded through instrument due to its sensitivity with movements.

“Wala pa kaming ini-expect na damage sa earthquake na ito kasi doon sa malapit sa episentro nito sa Lubang ay may contacts kami don. So far wala pa naman recorded na damaged na properties. Ang aftershock lang nito ay tuloy-tuloy sa ganitong kalakas na lindol, basta more than 6.0, expected ang maraming aftershocks na mari-record,” he added.

“Yes, mild lamang ito. Wala naman dapat ipangamba ‘yong mga taga Palawan at Puerto Princesa, medyo malayo naman ang epicenter – nasa Mindoro ito. Iyon nga lang, naramdaman lang sa Palawan kasi medyo may kalakasan ‘yong earthquake,” he said.

The intensity meter of PHIVOLCS is continuously recording aftershocks from the earthquake at its epicenter in Lubang, he said.

Esplida further explained that the earthquake was tectonic type. It is produced by sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries, according to PHIVOLCS.

“Ito ay tectonic in origin. May mga segment tayo, fault na gumalaw sa ilalim na ‘yon ang pinaka-source noong paggalaw ng lindol natin kaninang madaling-araw. Iyong plotting ng PhiVolcs ay tumatama sa Manila trench,” he said.

“Ang mga trenches na ‘yan, may active fault sa ilalim ng dagat. Ang epicenter ng earthquake kaninang 5:05 exactly ng umaga, tectonic in origin, pumapatak sa Manila trench ‘yong plotting ng epicenter, doon gumalaw,” he added.

Other areas that also recorded the instrumental intensities are Parañaque City, Pateros, Dagupan City, Doña Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan, cities of Cabanatuan and San Jose in Nueva Ecija, Magalang in Pampanga, Tarlac City, Los Baños in Laguna, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Roxas in Oriental Mindoro, and Infanta, Lucban, Mauban, Mulanay, and Polillo in Quezon.

The highest intensity recorded through reports was three in Quezon City, Taguig City, Mandaluyong City, and Makati City.

Reported Intensities:

Intensity III – Quezon City, Taguig City, Mandaluyong City, Makati City

Intensity II – Talisay, Batangas

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Calumpit, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; City of Olongapo; Carmona, and City of Tagaytay, Cavite; City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – City of Las Piñas; City of Marikina; City of Muntinlupa; Quezon City; City of Pasig; Baler, Aurora; City of Malolos, Marilao, Pandi, Plaridel, San Ildefonso, and San Rafael, Bulacan; City of Gapan, and City of Palayan, Nueva Ecija; Iba, Zambales; Batangas City, and Talisay, Batangas; Dolores, and Gumaca, Quezon; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I – City of Parañaque; Pateros; City of Dagupan; Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan; City of Cabanatuan, and San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Magalang, Pampanga; City of Tarlac, Tarlac; Los Baños, Laguna; Infanta, Lucban, Mauban, Mulanay, and Polillo, Quezon; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; City of Puerto Princesa.