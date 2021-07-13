PhilSys Step 2 aims to register 700,000 Palawan population for national ID

The PSA opens its registration center at the Level 1 Expansion Mall of Robinsons Place Palawan.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) aims to enroll over 700,000 people in Palawan under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Step 2 registration, which is the final step before obtaining a national ID as required by Republic Act 11055, also known as the “Philippine Identification System Act.”

While the online application has not yet been synced in the system integrator, PSA Palawan’s chief statistical specialist Maria Lalaine Rodriguez stated during the opening of Step 2 on Monday, July 12, that the office is still taking online applications until the end of July.





Even if they have not yet registered their Step 1 applications online, applicants may still go to their registration center to sign and go on to Step 2. After completing Step 2, the applicant will get a PhilSys transaction slip, which must be shown when the national ID is received.

“Ang ini-expect namin ay maabot namin ang target na 700,000 plus population na marehistro natin sa step 2 which is the last step 2 ng registration. Nagkaroon din ng step 1, iyon ay assisted registration, doon tayo sa mga barangay na walang internet connection. Ang step 2 kasi dapat ay online registration na, meaning we have to register online,” she said.

The applicants must register online through register.philsys.gov.ph website and the appointment will be scheduled for step 2 which is the capture of biometric information.

Those who have previously registered for Step 1 online but have not yet received a Step 2 schedule should arrange an appointment using the application ID number provided during online registration.

“For the meantime na hindi pa na-i-integrate ‘yong system kasi hindi na-i-integrate ‘yong system integrator natin ma-synchronize lahat ng nag-apply online so minabuti muna namin na tumanggap muna ng walk-in client kaya ngayon nag-launch tayo. Mostly ay walk-in clients lang muna pero kapag na-synchronize na natin ang system integrator, we will no longer accept walk-in clients,” she added.

Applicants must present documentation as proof of their identities, she added. The PSA also opened its registration center at the Level 1 Expansion Mall of Robinsons Place Palawan.

PSA Palawan has already covered around 239,000 population under the program. However, Rodriguez is uncertain how many individuals they may cover during the launch of Step 2 on Monday.

She said that the registration kit can register five persons in an hour and a minimum of 40 persons in a day if there will be no trouble encountered.

PSA aims to hit 70 million at the end of 2021 while the workload given to Palawan is to reach over 700,000 population.

The PhilSys Step 2 registration launched Monday is only in Puerto Princesa, she mentioned. It was initially scheduled on May 31 but was rescheduled due to quarantine restrictions.

The local government units (LGUs) expressed their interest to start Step 2 within their towns such as Bataraza, Narra, Dumaran, Cagayancillo, Rizal, and Quezon.

“Iyong mga na-register namin sa step 1 ay babalikan namin ‘yon. Hindi na nila kailangan mag-register online dahil kami ang pupunta ron for the mobile registration. Dahil ang mga hinabol namin ng step 1, ito ‘yong mga munisipyong walang internet connection,” she said.

Rodriguez said PSA is still uncertain on the release of national IDs, but it is possible that there will be some deliveries of IDs to Palawan anytime in 2021.

As of June 30, 1 million ID cards have already been delivered across the country for the 32 provinces that started their registrations in 2020. The remaining 54 provinces, including Palawan, only started the registrations for PhilSys during the month of May.

“Target lang namin ang 700,000 until this year pero forever na ang national ID. Continuous project ng government, tuloy-tuloy siya until such time na lahat ng Pilipino ay marehistro natin until 2023. At the time na na-cover na natin lahat ng Pilipino, continuous ang process kasi bawat bata na naipapanganak ay irirehistro na rin agad sa national ID,” she said.

The system integrator will base the appointment venues of applicants for the step 2 registrations on their permanent addresses to identify the nearest registration center. In the meantime, the applicants may do walk-in registrations before step 1 online applications are synchronized in the system integrator.

Meanwhile, PSA has an ongoing family income and expenditure survey (FIES) conducted every three years. There are over 300,000 randomly selected sample population sizes in Puerto Princesa and another 300,000 for the entire province of Palawan.

Calling the interviewees part of the survey through telephone or mobile phone could be an option for the survey if the face-to-face will not be allowed in the covered areas.

PSA explained that FIES provides data on family income and expenditure which include among others levels of consumption by item of expenditure as well sources of income in cash and in-kind.

It specifically discusses levels of living and disparities in income and spending patterns of families belonging to different income groups. The survey also includes related information such as the number of family members employed for pay or profit (or as wage, salary, or own-account workers); occupation, age, and educational attainment of household head; and other housing characteristics.

