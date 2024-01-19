The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) has warned of possible debris falling from a Chinese rocket that was launched into space last January 17.

PhilSA has confirmed that a Long March 7 rocket was launched by the People’s Republic of China from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan, China, at approximately 10:27 p.m., Philippine Standard Time, on Wednesday, although it was late posting the information.

The designated drop zones are as follows: Drop Zone 1 is located 43 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), Drop Zone 2 is 40 nautical miles away, and Drop Zone 3 is situated 52 nautical miles from the same reference point. Additionally, Drop Zone 3 is also identified as being 98 nautical miles off Cabra Island in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro.

The details of the drop zones were disclosed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning of an “aerospace flight activity,” which PhilSA said has been disseminated through a pre-launch report to relevant government agencies and authorities.

The agency explained that rocket debris such as booster and faring which are designed to be discarded after the rocket reaches outer space.

“While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” PhilSA said, emphasizing the possibility of the debris to float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts.

PhilSA also reiterated its earlier advice for the public to inform local authorities if suspected debris is sighted, as it cautioned against retrieving or coming in close contact with these materials that may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.