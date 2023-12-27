The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) reported that debris from China’s Long March 3B rocket launch likely fell into the sea, approximately 68 nautical miles from Rosul (Iroquois) Reef and 116 nautical miles from Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, a location previously identified by the Chinese government as a potential drop zone.

The China Maritime Safety Administration had earlier stated that debris from the rocket was expected to fall off the coast of China’s Hainan Island province between 11:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) and noon (0400 GMT).

The Long March 3B rocket was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, at around 11:26 a.m. Philippine Standard Time on December 26. Following this, Chinese maritime authorities warned of potential debris falling in the South China Sea.

The Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that the rocket carried satellites to enhance the reliability and service capabilities of a satellite-based radio navigation system operated by the China National Space Administration.

Post-launch, PhilSA warned ships, fishing boats, and other maritime vessels passing through the expected drop zone of the risks posed by the falling debris.

There remains a possibility that residual rocket debris might float in the area and eventually wash up on nearby coasts.

PhilSA also issued a public notice urging individuals to report any suspected debris sightings to local authorities and cautioned against retrieving or closely contacting the materials, which may contain toxic remnants like rocket fuel.