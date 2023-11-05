The Philippine Space Agency and Conservation International Philippines Foundation Inc. have come together to advance environmental conservation and management efforts in Palawan.

The collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed at the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) office in Quezon City on October 27, is set to harness remote sensing technologies to bolster sustainable forest management and conservation in the province.

The agreement’s primary focus is to develop a strategic work plan that supports Conservation International Philippines Foundation Inc.’ (CIPFI) “Community, Conservation, and Natural Climate Solution Project: Mantalingahan Landscape Conservation Project” in Southern Palawan, aimed at enhancing the forest management of its protected landscape.

The partnership includes a range of initiatives designed to enhance the capacity of those involved, including training activities related to satellite data processing and programming, as well as the utilization of aerial mapping drones for forest monitoring and conservation purposes.

Sharing knowledge and expertise is another vital aspect of the partnership. Both organizations will collaborate on sustainable development, environmental mapping, satellite remote sensing, and the application of space science and technology for environmental conservation and management.

CIPFI will also be one of the principal partners in PhilSA’s “Integrated Network for Space-enabled Actions towards Sustainability” project, enabling them to carry out their mission in Palawan and extend their efforts to other project sites under CIPFI.

PhilSA will also provide technical assistance and guidance on the utilization of satellite and remote sensing data, including geospatial and mapping services, access to satellite data, and collaborative research and development activities, as well as space data mobilization efforts.