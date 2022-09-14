- Advertisement by Google -

After a month of planting using PSB Rc 10 and the conventional purple rice, the living art images of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte can now be seen in their entirety, according to the Philippine Rice Research Institute, or PhilRice.

PhilRice said the artwork follows the anamorphosis design principle, a 3D technique where a picture looks distorted but appears normal when viewed from a certain angle.

It added some 600 farmers from Luzon who will attend DA-PhilRice’s Lakbay Palay on September 14-15 will get to see the paddy art along with high-yielding rice varieties, machines, digital agriculture tools, and other production technologies.

This season’s theme is “Bukid Tipid Tips: Subukan!”

