The agriculture department through the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) distributed farm equipment to farmer cooperatives and associations in the province of Palawan at the covered gymnasium of the municipality of Narra on Wednesday.

The farm tools included 21 four wheel tractors, 11 transplanters, 24 rice combine harvesters, 13 recirculating dryers and five multi-stage rice millm worth ₱280,696,612 that was funded under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and distributed to 50 farmers’ cooperatives and associations in different municipalities across the province, and the city of Puerto Princesa.

Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal stated during the turnover ceremony that he expects rice production in the province to further increase with the latest aid from the DA.

He said that even before RCEF was implemented, there have been a considerable increase since 2013.

“Kung ating titingnan, nagsimula tayo noong 2013 na ang ating sinasaka ay 97,664 hectares at nitong 2022, nandoon na tayo sa 114,116 hectares at meron na tayong production na 496,107 metiric tons,” Cabungcal said.

“So ibig lamang sabihin, from 2013 na ang average yield ng ating palay ay 3.5 MT,tayo po ngayon ay 4.3 MT. Ibig sabihin, yung mga ibinibigay na ayuda sa atin ay nakakatulong para mapataas ang antas ng ating ani. At naniniwala kami na pagtaas ng antas ng ani ay tumataas din ang antas ng kita ng mga magsasaka,” he added.

Cabungcal also encouraged farmers in various towns to contact their respective Municipal Agriculture Officers. This step aims to facilitate the monitoring of the current drought’s impact, enabling the gathering of precise data essential for future planning purposes.

Philmech Director III Joel Dator also emphasized the importance of farmers fully utilizing their newly acquired machinery. Doing so will enable them to reap the maximum benefits from their investments.

He stated that the modern production technologies, including tractors, transplanters, harvesters, millers, and others, will significantly aid farmers. These advancements will decrease the time required for planting and harvesting rice, while also allowing farmers to take charge of post-harvest activities.

“Hindi na kayo magbebenta ng palay kundi ng bigas na, kaya mas malaki na ang inyong kikitain at mababawasan na ang gastusin,” Dator said.

He also cautioned the beneficiaries to put the donated farm materials into proper use as stated in their agreement.

“May mga kasunduan na kung saan kapag napatunayan namin na ang mga ito ay hindi ginagamit o hindi napapakinabangan, o kaya naman ay si chairman lamang ang nakijubabang, babawiin namin yan,” he said.

“At kapag naman nakita namin na kayo ay nagsisikap, of course kami ay masaya na dagdagan ang mga ayuda na ibinibigay ng pamahalaan,” he added.