A new batch of U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers has arrived in the Philippines to work with 14 communities, supporting local programs in education, youth development, and environmental protection.

The peace corps volunteers, all 48 of them, arrived in Manila on July 8 for their two-year service in the country. They will commence their activities in September in host communities located in Aklan, Antique, Batangas, Benguet, Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Iloilo, La Union, Nueva Ecija, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Pangasinan, and Tarlac.

“U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers (USPCVs) come from all over the United States and represent the diversity of the American people. They come with a variety of skills and experience to contribute during their service in the Philippines,” U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said.

They will co-teach English in public elementary and secondary schools, working alongside local educators to enhance language instruction.

In addition, the volunteers will serve as youth development facilitators within accredited organizations and residential shelters under the Department of Welfare and Social Development (DSWD), a role that involves supporting programs aimed at empowering and guiding young individuals towards positive growth and development.

Furthermore, the USPCVs will collaborate with local governments to establish marine protected areas and implement plans for managing coastal resources. The effort is important in promoting sustainable practices and preserving marine biodiversity in the Philippines’ coastal regions.

“The Peace Corps’ goal is to promote world peace and friendship, and what better way to do this than to serve with cultural humility and mutual respect to our Filipino friends and partners,” Carlson stated.

The arrival of the new batch marks the 281st group of U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers sent to the Philippines, increasing the current total number of American volunteers serving in the country to 126. This exceeds the number of volunteers stationed in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presence of the volunteers points out the enduring partnership between the United States and the Philippines in promoting mutual understanding and sustainable development goals.

“The Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA) warmly welcomes this 281st batch of U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers,” PNVSCA Executive Director Donald James Gawe said as he expressed hope that the new American volunteers will “continue to serve as builders of hope and catalysts of change.”

“Together, let us sustain the spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding and create a sustainable future for the generations to come,” he added.

Before their local deployment, the Peace Corps Volunteers will undergo an intensive 11-week pre-service training that includes technical, language, and cultural studies to prepare them for their service.

The newly arrived USPCVs, aged between 22 to 67, will bring diverse experience, technical skills, and spirited enthusiasm to learn about the Philippines and work alongside community members on locally prioritized projects that build relationships, promote knowledge exchange, and make a lasting and measurable impact.

The Philippines is the second oldest U.S. Peace Corps program. More than 9,400 Americans have served alongside Filipino community members in support of government and community development priorities since 1961.