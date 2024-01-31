President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced that the Philippines and Vietnam have signed an understanding on “Incident and Management in the South China Sea” on Tuesday in Hanoi.

“I hope that we can seriously implement this agreement as quickly as we can,” President Marcos said in his speech during his meeting with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Marcos acknowledged Vietnam’s interest in pursuing a “Joint Submission on the Extended Continental Shelf” before the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS).

He said the Philippines would be willing to work with Vietnam on a joint submission “at the appropriate time.”

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed hope that countries claiming the South China Sea, in whole or in part, “should work on an effective and substantive COC [Code of Conduct] and make meaningful contributions to efforts that are compliant with international laws, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).”

The President also discussed the maritime claims of China in the South China Sea and the Philippine government’s stance on regional and international issues.

Marcos said that the Philippines’ position on the South China Sea remains consistent, clear, and firm, anchored in the 1982 UNCLOS.

“We are firm in defending our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction against any provocations. But at the same time, we are also seeking to address these issues with China through peaceful dialogue and consultations as two equal sovereign states,” Marcos said.

Marcos recalled his state visit to China in 2023, where he reaffirmed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that maritime issues should not define the relations between the Philippines and China, and that the two countries should work to enhance comprehensive strategic cooperation.

However, he noted that China appeared to continue its illegal activities in the South China Sea.

He mentioned the incidents on December 9 and 10 of the previous year, where the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese militia used water cannons, damaging Philippine vessels in Bajo de Masinloc and Ayungin Shoal, respectively.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting in November last year, Marcos said President Xi agreed on the importance of de-escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

“We are committed to work in partnership with other like-minded states to ensure a rules-based international order in the Asia-Pacific region governed by international law. Our support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific as the foremost regional framework and as the architecture for collective peace, stability and prosperity remains steadfast. As maritime nations, we share a similar assessment of the current state of our regional environment with other maritime nations of the Asia-Pacific. Our countries have crucial roles to play in shaping the regional security discourse and in upholding the rules-based international order,” Marcos said.

Marcos also raised the country’s stand on regional and international issues including independent foreign policy.

The Philippines considers both the United States and China, he said, as key actors in maintaining peace and security, economic growth and development in the ASEAN region as he emphasized the US is only the Philippines’ treaty ally.

“And as such, we continue to pursue military cooperation with the US to strengthen our defensive capability and our ability to respond to humanitarian crises and disasters,” Marcos said.

Before concluding his speech, Marcos reiterated that the Philippines would consider Viet Nam’s upcoming candidatures for seats in international organizations.

“On candidatures, the Philippines wishes to thank Vietnam for its confirmed support for the Philippines’ bid to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the term 2027 to 2028, with a confirmed arrangement of reciprocal support with Vietnam–for Vietnam’s UNSC for the term 2020 to 2021,” Marcos said.