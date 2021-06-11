June 11, 2021

Philippines to see 2021 longest daytime on June 21

By Rachel Ganancial | June 11, 2021 at 6:01 pm
The longest daytime during the summer solstice will be experienced in the Philippines on June 21, the state weather bureau said.

Based on the astronomical diary of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the night will be at its shortest time while the daytime will be at the longest time on June 21 at 11:32 am.

“This is the time when the Sun attains its greatest declination of +23.5 degrees and passes directly overhead at noon for all observers at latitude 23.5 degrees north, which is known as the Tropic of Cancer,” PAGASA stated.

This event marks the start of the apparent southward movement of the sun in the ecliptic, PAGASA added. It is one of the astronomical events in the month of June along with the annular solar eclipse which occurred last June 10 but is not visible in the Philippines.

The solstice is defined as “sun stands still” in Latin, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

