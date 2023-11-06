The Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) is set to launch the first “Green Justice Zone” in Puerto Princesa City on November 10, marking a landmark move for the Philippine justice system.

The JSCC said the pioneering initiative, which will be held at the Hue Hotels & Resorts Puerto Princesa, symbolizes an important stride towards integrating environmental justice into the country’s judicial framework.

The event will witness the attendance of Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and other high-ranking officials, including Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. Their attendance, together with that of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, emphasizes the initiative’s national significance.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh, leading the JSCC Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building, will join the gathering alongside Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates and Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

The JSCC said the involvement of such a diverse range of government officials highlights a unified approach to addressing environmental concerns within the justice system.

The Puerto Princesa City Justice Zone is a trailblazer, being the 12th of its kind in the Philippines, but the first to specifically target environmental issues.

The “Green Justice Zone” aims to expedite and ensure fairness in the administration of environmental cases. It represents a collaborative effort among the Supreme Court (SC), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the DILG, focusing to streamline processes and enhance judicial efficiency in environmental matters.

Its introduction in a city known for its ecological significance is not only symbolic but also strategic. It signifies a concerted effort to protect the Philippines’ rich biodiversity and natural resources through more effective judicial mechanisms.