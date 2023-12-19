Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno announced that the United States Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has re-engaged the Philippines to access large grants.

“We welcome the eligibility of the Philippines under the Millennium Challenge Corporation Threshold Program, which we hope will allow us to further access the bigger Compact Program. We appreciate the MCC Board’s approval of the selection of the Philippines’ eligibility to the grant-based resources of the US MCC,” Secretary Diokno said in a statement.

Diokno stated that the move was a vote of confidence in the Marcos Jr. administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic governance, upholding human rights, and combating corruption.

The MCC was created by the US Congress to invest in well-governed countries. It provides time-limited grants to promote economic growth, reduce poverty, and strengthen institutions.

Diokno announced that on December 13, 2023, the MCC Board of Directors selected the Philippines to develop threshold programs in recognition of its renewed commitment to advancing reforms in good governance, human rights, and anti-corruption.

Diokno explained that the MCC would provide three different types of grant financing: Compact, Threshold, and Regional Compact.

A Compact Program is a multi-year agreement between the MCC and an eligible country to fund specific programs aimed at reducing poverty and stimulating economic growth.

A Threshold Program is a contract between the MCC and a country that provides financial assistance to help countries meet the requirements for accessing large-scale grant resources by becoming “compact eligible.” This is achieved through support for policy and institutional reforms that address a country’s constraints to economic growth.

Introduced in 2018, Diokno mentioned that the MCC Regional Compact aims to promote cross-border economic integration, trade, and collaboration for regional integration.

The Philippines previously enjoyed support from the US Government under the MCC’s first Compact grant of USD 434 million, which concluded in 2016, and a prior threshold grant of USD 20.7 million implemented between 2006 and 2009.

The Threshold Program enhanced the government’s anti-corruption efforts by strengthening the Office of the Ombudsman, improving revenue administration, and increasing enforcement capacity within the Department of Finance-Revenue Integrity Protection Service (DOF-RIPS).

Diokno stated that the Philippines was first named eligible for the MCC Compact Program assistance on March 11, 2008, and later became eligible for the MCC Threshold Program assistance on November 8, 2006, in recognition of the country’s commitment to promoting political and economic freedom, investing in education and health, controlling corruption, and respecting civil liberties and the rule of law.

“The Philippine government stands ready to work hand in hand with the US Government towards developing and implementing important programs that will unlock growth in the Philippines and redound to economic and social transformation for all Filipinos,” Diokno said.