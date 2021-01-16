Philippines ranks 2nd in ’50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2020”

The country ranked second place next to Tokyo, Japan but beat Paris, France, and New York City.

The Philippines was recently listed as one of the “50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2020” by the Big 7 Travel website.

The country ranked second place next to Tokyo, Japan but beat Paris, France, and New York City.

In recognizing the country as the second most Instagrammable place in the world, the article praised the Puerto Princesa Underground River and the Banaue Rice Terraces as two of the country’s natural wonders. It also cited the historical charm of Manila City and Boracay’s white-sand beaches.

“Home to incredible natural wonders like an underground river and tranquil rice terraces in addition to a vibrant culture and history spanning several millennia; and over 7,500 islands – the Philippines as a whole are extremely Instagrammable. From the bustling capital of Manila complete with colourful colonial streets to the absolute oasis of Boracay, the gram opportunities here are endless,” the article read.

Other countries in the list included top tourist cities and destinations in Europe, Asia, and Africa.