- Advertisement by Google -

The national public health agency of the United States has advised its citizens going to the Philippines to ensure their COVID-19 immunizations are “up to date,” since they may be at danger of catching the virus.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed the country as a Level 3 high risk nation for COVID-19 in an update on August 15. The country, along with Nepal and Russia, are the most recent additions to the U.S.’ high-risk travel list.

Nearly 130 of the approximately 235 locations that the CDC currently monitor — or more than half of all listings — are Level 3 destinations. After the CDC revised its grading system for determining the danger of COVID-19 for travelers, Level 3 became the highest tier in terms of risk degree in April.

The classification is valid in areas where, during the previous 28 days, there were more than 100 instances per 100,000 population.

- Advertisement -

“If you are not up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to the Philippines,” the CDC warned.

Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19,” it added.

The COVID-19 primary series vaccines is advised for all people aged 6 months and older, and COVID-19 boosters are recommended for all people aged 5 years and older, if qualified.

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have specific recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters.

Anyone 2 years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces.

The CDC said that even if someone has had their COVID-19 vaccination and still has a compromised immune system or is at higher risk for serious illness, they should still see a doctor about their risks and think about postponing their trip to the Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyday is Buffet Day at House of Thai by Mackies!

You won’t ever get enough with 24 different menu that we have to offer daily.

For only 299 pesos, you can experience the authentic Thai cuisine with a twist of Pinoy, Malaysian, and Singaporean dishes.

For bookings and reservations:

📲 (0917) 553 2055 / (0909) 524 9715

About Post Author