The Philippines clinched for the first time the title of Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2023 at the World Cruise Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the award is a “big win for Philippine tourism as it reflects a resounding global preference for our island destinations”.

“The Philippines’ recognition as Asia’s Best Cruise Destination complements and reaffirms our status as a must-visit destination for cruise enthusiasts. This prestigious award is not only a testament to the Philippines’ allure as a cruise destination but also a validation of the collective dedication of the tourism industry and the Department of Tourism,” Frasco said.

“We are grateful that the country’s potential to offer exceptional cruise experiences is now acknowledged on a global scale.”

Other countries that vied for the award include India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

As of Oct. 16, the Philippines is projected to have 128 ports of call or cruise calls in 2023 across 33 destinations across the country.

These cruise ships are expected to bring in more than 101,000 passengers and some 50,000 in estimated crew, according to a news release Monday.

Among the arriving cruise ships include the Seaborne Encore, Silver Shadow, MSC Poesia, Queen Elizabeth, Norwegian Jewel, Coral Adventure, MS Seven Seas Explorer, MS Star Breeze, Silver Whisper, Oceania Cruises, Aidabella and the Blue Dream Cruise which has made its maiden voyage to the Philippines this month.

The World Cruise Awards, an annual program that celebrates excellence in the cruise industry, is affiliated with the World Travel Awards. The awards program recognizes outstanding contributions to the cruise industry. (PNA)