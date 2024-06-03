The Philippines has seen an improvement in its communication score, particularly in appealing to Muslim tourists, according to an annual report that assesses travel and tourism services and facilities worldwide, catering to Islamic believers.

Based on the latest edition of the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), the country has been strategically enhancing its Halal Tourism portfolio, which ensures that accommodations and restaurants are certified as Halal-friendly and performing awareness drives about Islamic dietary laws.

“This effort builds on their achievement of winning the Emerging Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year award in last year’s Halal in Travel Global Summit, based on GMTI 2023 results,” GMTI announced in Singapore on May 30.

The yearly report is a collaboration between Mastercard, a leading global payment technology company, and CrescentRating, a firm specializing in Halal-friendly travel.

GMTI evaluates destinations based on various criteria, including the availability of Halal food, prayer facilities, accommodation options that adhere to Islamic principles, and overall friendliness towards Muslim travelers.

Indonesia and Malaysia are tied for the top spot among 145 destinations assessed in the 2024 study. Singapore, on the other hand, has maintained its position as the leading destination outside the Non-Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC1).

This underlines Singapore’s consistent efforts to cater to Muslim travelers by providing a wide range of amenities and services tailored to their needs, such as Halal food availability, prayer centers, appropriate airport amenities, and hotel options that are Muslim-friendly.

“It is encouraging to see that the travel sectors in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore not only maintained their rankings in this year’s GMTI, but also improved their individual scores. This reflects a broader trend of increased consideration for Muslim travelers, with average scores across the Index rising by 10 percent,” said CrescentRating founder and CEO Fazal Bahardeen.

“It is also positive to see the Philippines continue to improve its score, which demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Department of Tourism (DOT) to bolstering Muslim-friendly tourism and advancing the destination’s appeal. As Muslim travel continues to gain momentum, the GMTI 2024 report provides invaluable insights for stakeholders across the travel and tourism sector to leverage the growing Muslim travel market,” he added.

Thailand also maintained its position in the top five non-OIC destinations. This is attributed to its efforts in promoting Halal tourism, including increasing the availability of Halal food, integrating Muslim-friendly amenities at tourist spots, and enhancing accommodation and dining options for Muslim travelers.

The GMTI report also indicates a significant growth in global international arrivals of Muslim travelers, potentially reaching up to 168 million this year. This surge would surpass pre-pandemic levels by as much as 5%, indicating the growing importance and prominence of this segment within the travel industry.

Several factors deemed contributory to this include demographic and economic expansion, the development of cultural and Halal tourism, and technological advancements.

These advancements include the use of apps that help locate Halal food outlets, provide Qibla directions, and offer prayer timings, thus enhancing the travel experience for Muslim travelers.

The report also mentioned the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), stating that it is helping to customize travel experiences and simplify logistics while respecting faith traditions.

Safdar Khan, division president of Southeast Asia, Mastercard, said the latest findings from the Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI) highlight a growing trend among travelers from and to Southeast Asia.

In line with the rapid expansion of the global Halal tourism industry, he stated that these travelers are increasingly prioritizing value to ensure memorable experiences during their trips, indicating a shift in the preferences and behaviors of travelers in this region.

“At the same time, technology is helping this demographic to travel in ways that meet their unique needs, from AI-powered hyper-personalized experiences to Mastercard’s own enablement of easy and secure cross-border payments. Together this heralds a new level of convenience for Muslim travelers and unlocks a new era of growth and profitability for travel operators. Mastercard’s long-running collaboration with CrescentRating is both a testament to the strength of the partnership and the ongoing importance of understanding and serving Muslim travelers,” Khan said.