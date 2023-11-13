The Agarang Hustisya sa Kalikasan sa Puerto Princesa, one of 12 Justice Zones in the country that facilitate the procedure of criminal cases and the first to be focused on environmental issues, was launched on November 10 at Hue Hotel Puerto Princesa by the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC).

The justice zone focuses on the coordination between the five pillars of criminal procedure, namely law enforcement, prosecution, the courts, correction, and the community. The JSCC is an organization that coordinates the efforts of the Department of Justice, the Department of Interior and Local Government, and the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

The launch of the green justice zone coincided with the Subaraw Biodiversity Festival, due to its historical importance as the first justice zone in the country focused on improving the efficiency of resolving legal problems related to environmental issues such as illegal logging, the capture and sale of endangered species, and mining disputes in the province.

The chairperson for the JSCC Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building, Maria Filomena Singh, outlined the justice zone program by naming the 11 other zones established in the Philippines under the Governance in Justice (GOJUST) Programme of the European Union.

“We have already required the lower courts to submit their respective list of environmental cases [to the JSCC] including the issues, damages, and fines to the aim of making these amounts accessible to the appropriate environmental enforcement agencies,” Singh said.

“Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron spoke about the significance of this launch during the Subaraw festivities, highlighting the city’s substantial contribution to the ecotourism aspect of Palawan. This was exemplified when the Puerto Princesa Underground River Festival was rebranded as the Subaraw Biodiversity Festival on November 11.

Similarly, Governor Dennis Socrates, in his capacity as chairman of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), discussed Palawan’s landscape and the challenges it has faced, especially regarding illegal logging, fishing, and wildlife capture, particularly after the pandemic and Typhoon Odette.

Those who committed to the green justice zone’s mission included Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, DILG Secretary Sec. Benjamin Abalos Jr., and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga.

The program concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Local court members and visitors from the JSCC were taken on a tour of Puerto Princesa, starting with the symbolic act of throwing Effective Microorganism mudballs into Puerto Princesa City Baywalk to represent the restoration of ecological balance in the city.

For the first six months, the green justice zone will handle cases exclusively within Puerto Princesa City to allow the local system to adapt to its processes before addressing environmental issues in the province of Palawan.