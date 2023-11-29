The Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has recently barred entry to two foreign nationals with criminal records.

The individuals involved are Michael David Steinborn, 57, American convicted of a sex offense, and Amol Awasthi, 48, Turkish national implicated in a major fraud case.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the two men, who were denied entry at the NAIA Terminal 3 on separate occasions. Steinborn was turned away on November 26 after arriving on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco. Awasthi faced a similar fate the following day, November 27, having arrived on an Emirates flight from the United Arab Emirates.

Tansingco explained that both individuals were deemed “undesirable aliens” due to their criminal histories.

Steinborn, a registered sex offender (RSO) in the U.S., was excluded under a Philippine law that prohibits the entry of aliens convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.

His 1994 conviction in Kissimmee, Florida, for indecent exposure, categorized him as a Tier 1 offender.

Awasthi’s situation is equally serious, Tansingco said. He is currently subject to an Interpol blue notice, issued last year, in relation to a criminal investigation for defrauding the Indian government.

Allegations against him involve conspiring to import fertilizers and other products at inflated prices to claim government subsidies. Furthermore, Awasthi and his associates are accused of profiting from illegal commissions obtained from these overpriced sales, with the proceeds allegedly funneled to relatives and companies registered overseas.

Following their denial of entry, both Steinborn and Awasthi were promptly placed on return flights to their countries of origin.

Tangsingco said this decisive action by the Philippine immigration bureau points out the country’s commitment to maintaining its borders against individuals who pose a threat to national security and public safety.