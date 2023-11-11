The National Security Council (NSC) has once more strongly denounced the repeated blocking attempts and dangerous maneuvers carried out by multiple China Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels.

The NSC said China’s actions were aimed at illegally obstructing and hindering the regular rotation and resupply mission of Philippine troops stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57) at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on Friday, November 10th.

The national security advisory body stated on Friday, that the CCG vessel with bow number 5203 harassed the Philippine supply vessel M/L Kalayaan but was unsuccessful in its attempt to force it to change its course. CCG 5302 also reportedly fired a water cannon at the Philippine vessel.

It was reported that the CCG attempted to obstruct both M/L Kalayaan and another resupply vessel, Unaizah Mae 1, using rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB). They maneuvered closely multiple times when these vessels were already inside Ayungin Shoal, approaching the BRP Sierra Madre.

Meanwhile, the NSC also mentioned that the Philippine Embassy in Beijing has formally lodged a protest with the Chinese foreign ministry regarding the actions of the CCG and CMM. The Department of Foreign Affairs has also initiated contact with their Chinese counterparts and conveyed the Philippine government’s protest directly through the Maritime Communications Mechanism.

The NSC emphatically asserted that the Chinese vessels involved in these unlawful actions must depart from the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal without delay.

“We condemn, once again, China’s latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, that has put the lives of our people at risk,” NSC said.

“The systematic and consistent manner in which the People’s Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question and significant doubt the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue,” it added.

Moreover, as per the NSC, the Philippines has consistently demonstrated responsible conduct, in accordance with a rules-based order and international laws, as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 UN Arbitral Tribunal ruling.

“Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others,” it said.

The NSC also relayed the commendation of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to the troops of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assigned in the area for their courage, commitment, and dedication to duty as they “go on these missions, placing their lives on the line in the service of the nation.”

The NSC further stated that Philippines will continue exercising its legal maritime rights in its exclusive econimic zone (EEZ) including Ayungin Shoal which forms part of the country’s continental shelf, demanding that China “demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community.”

CCG and CMM vessels have consistently been shadowing and harassing Philippine resupply boats and its PCG escorts going to Ayungin Shoal.

Last October, CCG and militia vessels rammed resupply boats Unaizah Mae 2 (UM 2) and PCG vessel BRP Cabra while en routje to Ayungin Shoal. In August, a CCG vessel also bombed UM2 with water.