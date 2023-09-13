Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban has declared that the Philippines can now export Hass avocado to Korea for the 2023–2024 season.

“We thank the Korean government for finally approving the market access of our Hass avocado exports,” Panganiban said.

Panganiban made the declaration following the official letter from the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs-Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (MAFRA-APQA) to the DA-Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).

The protocol on “Plant Quarantine Import Requirements of Fresh ‘Hass’ Avocado fruits from the Philippines into the Republic of Korea” was signed and agreed by both countries on June 19, 2023 and became effective on September 8, 2023.

“This market access milestone is made possible through the effort of the DA-BPI headed by Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban and the Philippine Agriculture Office in Seoul headed by Agriculture Attaché Aleli Maghirang, who closely collaborates with their counterparts in MAFRA-APQA,” Panganiban said.