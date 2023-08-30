The Exercise ALON 2023 between the Philippines and Australia concluded yesterday with a ceremony held at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The largest bilateral exercise, part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023 (IPE23) initiative, brought together the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to enhance engagement in the Southeast Asian and Indian Ocean regions.

IPE23’s main goal was to bolster security, stability, and partnerships through various forms of training, capacity building, and humanitarian efforts.

According to the AFP in a statement on Tuesday, the participants to the exercise included 1,000 individuals from the AFP, around 1,200 from the ADF, and 150 from the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

The events comprised an air assault demonstration in Palawan, a joint amphibious assault drill in Zambales, and the conclusive stage of live fire training in Capas Tarlac, set to take place on August 31.

The Palawan air assault exercise, held on August 21, aimed to replicate real combat scenarios to enhance readiness in air, sea, and land operations. It involved over 600 soldiers from the AFP, ADF, and USMC, with support from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightening II and E-7A Wedgetail aircraft.

On August 25, the combined amphibious assault exercise in Zambales involved a joint amphibious landing force launched from Navy ships to secure beach landing sites. This was followed by parachute insertions and simultaneous landings via landing craft and USMC MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.

The participants included 560 from the AFP, 1,200 from the ADF, and 120 USMC members. Assets such as HMA ships Canberra and Anzac, BRP Davao Del Sur (LD 602), RAAF F-35A Lightning II aircraft, Australian Army M1A1 Abrams tanks, and Philippine Marine Corps Amphibious Assault Vehicles supported the exercise.

Exercise ALON, the AFP said, boosted the capability of the forces in executing combined operations and refining tactics, techniques, and procedures for amphibious missions.