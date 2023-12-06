The Philippines partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai to protect marine ecosystems and address plastic pollution.

The agreements, signed by Environment Secretary Ma. Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga and WEF’s Neo Gim Huay, focus on safeguarding blue carbon ecosystems and tackling plastic waste.

She said she loves the “kinds of blue carbon marine protection projects” in the Philippines as she recalled her experience diving in Palawan province’s Tubbataha, which she called “one of the best marine parks in the world.”

“The Philippines is a very important economy, being an archipelago. So, we hope that these agreements can catalyze a lot more communities, initiatives, public policy and corporate involvement in addressing and protecting our ecosystems,” Gim Huay said.

“The government is putting in place very progressive policies to address plastic pollutions including the extended producer responsibility where producers also need to be responsible and help manage the ways from consumption,” Gim Huay added in response to an interview with Malacañang Press Briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez.

These agreements align with the Philippine government’s policies against plastic pollution, including the extended producer responsibility. This policy involves producers in managing post-consumption waste, aiming for a sustainable approach to plastic use.

The collaboration is intended to encourage community initiatives, public policy development, and corporate involvement in environmental protection.

WEF’s Ocean Action Agenda head, Alfredo Giron Nava, mentioned the important role of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration in these initiatives. He stressed the need for government support in making global commitments practical and local.

After the agreement, the Philippines and the WEF plan to share knowledge with communities, civil societies, and the corporate sector. The aim is to turn the agreements into practical progress, with Palawan’s marine protection as an example for global environmental efforts.