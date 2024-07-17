The military forces of the Philippines and the U.S. reiterated their commitment Tuesday to stronger alliance in a meeting between top officials.

General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), hosted a high-level meeting with General Charles Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Their discussions centered on enhancing bilateral defense cooperation, strengthening joint military exercises, and addressing regional security challenges.

The meeting was also held in line with the two military forces’ continuing engagement in various joint activities, including training exercises and humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations, to further solidify their partnership and readiness to respond to any contingencies.

The two leaders also discussed future initiatives to bolster defense relations and foster greater interoperability between the AFP and U.S. military units.

“Our alliance with the United States remains a cornerstone of our national security. Through continued collaboration and mutual support, we fortify our defense capabilities and ensure the stability of our region,” Brawner said.

Meanwhile, the AFP also hosted delegates from the Australian Command and Staff College Delegates who are on a study tour as part of their broader engagement program.

The Ausralian delegates composed of 13 students were led by Lt. Col. Alister Eric Sparkes as they paid courtesy call to BGen. Krishnamurti Mortela, the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Education, Training, and Doctrine (AJ8).

This study tour also aims to inform the Australian students about the Philippines’ socio-economic development, foreign policy, security, and strategic priorities. It also fosters mutual understanding and enhances defense relations between the Philippines and Australia.

The activity underscores AFP’s commitment to engage stakeholders to foster a deeper understanding of national security and immerse them in practical defense diplomatic experience.