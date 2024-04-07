The Armed Forces of the Philippines, together with its three allied forces from Australia, Japan, and the United States, held the first multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in the West Philippine Sea on Sunday, April 7.

Joining the AFP in the MCA were troops from the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), the Australian Defence Force (ADF), and the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).

The Maritime Multilateral Cooperation Activity (MMCA) took place within the Philippine exclusive economic zone in the WPS, according to a joint statement by the defense chiefs of the four nations.

The activity involved naval vessels and aircraft from the four countries, including participants such as the BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS15) with an Augusta Westland (AW) 109 helicopter, the BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) with an AW159 Wildcat ASW helicopter, and the BRP Valentin Diaz (PS177) from the Philippine Navy; the USS Mobile and a P-8A Poseidon from the United States Navy; the Royal Australian Navy HMAS Warramunga and the Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft; and the JS Akebono from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces.

“The series of bilateral and multilateral MCAs is a step in building our country’s capacity for individual and collective self-defense. This first in a series of activities demonstrates the enduring friendship and partnership among the peace-loving peoples of the Philippines, United States, Australia, and Japan,” Sec. Gilberto Teodoro Jr. of the Department of National Defense of the Philippines said.

The joint statement further stated that the conduct of the MMCA is part of the four countries’ commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific through interoperability exercises in the maritime domain. It will also contribute greatly to the AFP’s capability development.

Activities in the exercise included communication exercises, division tactics, or Officer of the Watch maneuvers, and a photo exercise, all designed to enhance the different forces’ abilities to work together effectively in maritime scenarios.

The heads of the countries’ respective defense departments also expressed commitment to upholding a rules-based order to freely and peacefully sail and fly in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Every country should be free to conduct lawful air and maritime operations. These activities with our allies Australia, Japan, and the Philippines underscore our shared commitment to ensuring that all countries are free to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows. Our operations together support peace and stability at the heart of our shared vision for a free and open region,” said U.S. Defense Chief Lloyd James Austin, lll.