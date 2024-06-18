China’s latest act of blocking and foiling a Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on Monday has triggered an international diplomatic reaction, criticizing Beijing’s move.

In addition to a strongly-worded statement by the United States on Monday through its embassy in Manila, the United Kingdom and Finland also issued separate supportive statements for the Philippines today, Tuesday.

British Ambassador to the Philippines, Laure Beaufils, deplored China’s actions, which she said “interfered with navigational freedoms & escalated tensions.”

“Britain reiterates its call for adherence to UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) for all activities in the oceans and seas,” Beaufils said in a post on her official X account.

Ambassador Juha Pyykkö of Finland, on the other hand, expressed “concern about these dangerous maneuvers and reiterated my call for respect for international law.”

Australia also issued a statement in support of the Philippines.

“Australia shares the Philippines’ deep concern at dangerous & illegal actions by China’s vessels near Second Thomas Shoal, causing injury, damaging Philippines vessels, and endangering lives & regional stability. States must act consistently with international law, including UNCLOS,” Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu stated.

U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson earlier condemned China’s aggressive, dangerous maneuvers near Ayungin Shoal that led to injuries to a personnel on the resupply mission and damages to Philippine vessels.

Carlson added that China “hindered lawful maritime operations to supply food, water, and essential supplies to personnel within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.”

“We stand by our allies in support of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific,” she said.

Canada also condemned China’s aggressive actions, including the ramming and towing of Philippine vessels.

“These dangerous and destabilizing actions caused injuries and put at risk stability, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Camadian Ambassador David Hartman said.

“China’s actions are inconsistent with its obligations under international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he added, and called on China to adhere to the 2016 arbitral ruling, which he said is final and binding on the parties.

Yesterday, the China Coast Guard accused the Philippine resupply ships of “deliberately and dangerously” approaching the Chinese ship in an “unprofessional” manner, ignoring its repeated “solemn warnings,” which resulted in a collision between the vessels.

The Philippine government has yet to disclose information on how Monday’s confrontation took place. A reliable Palawan News source, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that Chinese troops mobilized to foil the RORE mission and even overpowered one of the Philippine’s rubber boats, injuring one naval officer.