A Filipino fisherman who had been drifting for eight days in the West Philippine Sea was rescued by Chinese fishermen and the littoral monitoring system of the Western Command (Wescom), according to a report yesterday, January 1, New Year’s Day.

Lt. Col. Rey Balido, acting information officer of Wescom, said the fisherman was identified as Rosalon Cayon, 31, a resident of Barangay Liberty, Puerto Princesa City.

Cayon narrated that on December 20, 2023, he and a fellow fisherman, “Junior,” set out on a fishing trip in individual boats. However, on December 23, his boat sank because of a hole in its hull, approximately 40 nautical miles from the Buliluyan coast on mainland Palawan.

“Nag-depart sila from Rio Tuba—dalawang magkahiwalay na bangka. Napadpad siya doon sa West Philippine Sea dahil nagkabutas ang bangka niya,” Balido said.

He became separated from Junior and clung to a piece of styrofoam to stay afloat, Balido said.

Cayon was sighted and saved by Chinese fishermen on a sampan. He was safely transported to the Rizal Reef Detachment (RRD), where he is presently receiving care and treatment from Filipino troops stationed at the location.

“Nakita siya ng mga Chinese fishermen, tinulungan siya, dinala doon sa malapit sa Rizal Reef,” Balido said.

WESCOM has informed Cayon’s family that he is safe and in stable condition under the troops’ care at the RRD.

Furthermore, Wescom is coordinating plans for Cayon’s safe return to Puerto Princesa City.