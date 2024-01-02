The ₱1,000 banknote of the country has won the top award as the “Best New Banknote” for the year 2023 in the High Security PrintingTM Asia’s (HSPA), as announced by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The announcement was made on December 5 of the previous year in Colombo, Sri Lanka, according to the press statement released by the BSP on December 30, 2023.

HSPA serves as a regional platform that showcases advanced technologies and methods for producing and issuing banknotes, ePassports, ID cards, visas, and other secure documents across Asia.

Within the HSPA Regional Bank Note of the Year Award, a new category called the “Best New Bank Note Award” was introduced. The BSP stated that this regional award is renowned for recognizing outstanding banknotes and series that exhibit exceptional design, technical sophistication, and security advancements.

Considerable emphasis is placed on incorporating the cultural heritage and significance into the overall design and symbolism of the banknote issued by the country.

The front side of the ₱1,000 polymer banknote features the Philippine eagle, symbolizing the uniqueness, strength, power, love for freedom, and keen vision of Filipinos, alongside the national flower, Sampaguita, which represents purity, simplicity, humility, and strength.

On the reverse side, you can find the depiction of the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, a United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization World Heritage Site, as well as the T’nalak weave design and the South Sea Pearl.

The BSP began circulating the ₱1,000 polymer banknote in April 2022. The banknote is printed by Note Printing Australia Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Australia’s central bank.

Previously, in 2022, the ₱1,000 polymer banknote won the “Banknote of the Year Award” from the International Banknote Society. The BSP’s communication campaign for this banknote also received the “Best New Currency Public Engagement Program” award from the International Association of Currency Affairs in May 2023.

In the meantime, the PhilID, the national ID of the country under the Philippine Identification System, was awarded the “Best New National ID Card Award” for the year 2023.