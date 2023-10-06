The resupply teams, composed of Philippine Navy personnel sent by the Western Command aboard two civilian vessels, conducted the rotation and reprovision of supplies to personnel manning BRP Sierra Madre stationed in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

They were once again able to successfully carry out their mission despite attempts made by the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels to stop them while en route on Wednesday, October 4.

However, the CCG and CMM vessels successfully blocked the two Philippine Coast Guard vessels–BRP Sindangan (MRRV 4407) and BRP Cabra (MRRV 4409)–at approximately 8 nautical miles from BRP Sierra Madre.

The two coast guard vessels, which departed from Buliluyan Port in Bataraza town, south of Palawan, last Tuesday, October 3, were escorting the two resupply vessels, Unaiza Mae 1 (UM1) and Unaiza Mae 2 (UM2).

After rendezvousing at the Escoda (Sabina) Shoal at around 5 am on Wednesday, the teams proceeded with the mission.

At daybreak, a vessel that had been shadowing the resupply team from a distance was identified as CCG vessel with bow number 4301, which began closing in on BRP Cabra, coming within 300 yards.

CCG vessel 4301 first issued a radio challenge against BRP Cabra, after which 5201 arrived at the area, followed by 21551 and 21556, along with other CMM vessels, and started blocking the path of the resupply teams.

Performing dangerous maneuvers against the PCG vessels, 21551 and 21556 were able to block their paths, forcing them to stop and get separated from the resupply boats.

At this point, other militia vessels also closed in on the two PCG vessels and surrounded them, making them unable to move for several hours.

In a briefing with the media on Friday, PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said their vessels spotted a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel with bow number 630, coming as close as 800 meters (0.5 nautical miles) from BRP Sindangan, which is notable.

“This is the first resupply operation where PLA Navy vessel 630 came that close to PCG at a distance of 800 meters,” Tarriela said.

He likewise said a PLA Air Force Y8Q surveillance aircraft was spotted near Royal Captain Shoal, 45 nautical miles away, en route to Escoda (Sabina) Shoal.

Despite the blocking attempts made by the CCG against Philippine resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre, Tarriela said the PCG, along with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, will continue with its mission, emphasizing that the area is inside the country’s 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

He added that there is no need to ask permission from China for the conduct of the resupply mission.

“No matter how many times they deploy their CCG and militia vessels that they are going to deploy to prevent PCG and AFP in conducting the resupply operation, you have the commitment of the PCG that we’re not going to get tired of supporting the resupply mission of the AFP because we believe that Ayungin Shoal falls within the EEZ of our country,” Tarriela said.

“We don’t need permission from China. As I have said, we have uncontested sovereign rights over these waters and that is something that we need to emphasize, no matter how many times they are saying they are allowing us to do the resupply for humanist reasons, it is not something we should emphasize that’s why ended up being successful,” he added.

Furthermore, the coastguard spokesperson stated that other Chinese vessels, posing as fishing boats and actively involved in blocking resupply missions, confirm that they are indeed part of the Chinese maritime militia, seemingly taking commands from the CCG.

These vessels lack fishing nets and other fishing equipment, and it’s worth noting they are equipped with various antennae for radio communication, which are unnecessary for ordinary fishing boats.

“This is the 2nd resupply operation that we were able to monitor that the CMM are deliberately participating in blocking the PCG vessels and even attempting to separate the UMs from PCG unlike before that they are somewhat pretending still as fishing vessels loitering in a particular area,” he stated.

“We have already documented their activities no matter how many times it has been denied by the Chinese government and the Chinese Embassy saying they are just ordinary fishermen, we can see them swarming in various maritime features within our EEZ, and now they are very obviously participating in blocking the PCG,” he added.