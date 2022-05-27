The Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) will issue commemorative stamps showcasing the iconic “Slice of Life” series by renowned editorial cartoonist Larry Alcala during National Heritage Month.

Postmaster general Norman Fulgencio said in a statement released on Thursday that Alcala’s comic strips provided a humorous and profound peek into Filipino life, and should therefore be featured on commemorative stamps.

“His comics became known for giving its readers the task of finding Mr. Alcala’s face hidden in his illustrations,” Fulgencio said.

The “Slice of Life” cartoon series won the Best in Humor Award in 1988 and was lauded for preserving the Filipinos’ capacity to laugh at themselves in the face of adversity by combining art and humor, the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Larry Alcala (left) and one of his iconic Slice of Life cartoon works. (Photo from Wikipedia)

The postal office also said his commentary, which is both critical and compassionate, provoked amusement and contemplation in the daily lives of Filipinos. The most compelling and relatable way in which Alcala’s art expressed Philippine culture, tradition, heritage, and severe societal challenges was through its depiction of these themes.

“Tinulungan po tayo ni Mr. Alcala na mas mapansin at maintindihan ang mahahalagang aspeto ng buhay Pilipino (Mr. Alcala helped us to take note and understand the important aspects of Filipino life)”, Fulgencio said during the launching ceremony attended by representatives from the National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCCA) and Filipino Heritage Festival Inc. (FHFI).

“Slice of Life” can be considered as his most popular cartoon series and he has generously shared so many more of his creations to the Filipinos. His 1947 “Kalabog En Bosyo” is the longest running serial ever by any Filipino cartoonist which was adapted into the silver screen twice by no less than Filipino comedians Dolphy and Panchito,” he added.

He said Alcala’s classic comic strips “Gorio and His Jeepney,” “Aksyong Aksaya,” Siopaw-man” and modern classic “Kikomachine,” among others will be remembered by many.

In December 2003, the Post Office had the honor of issuing stamps for his work in Kalabog En Bosyo,” Fulgencio noted.

“Mahalaga po ang mga selyong ito dahil (These seals are important because) stamps are our window to the world, showcasing the rich history and culture of our country. Like our own National Artist Larry Alcala, the Post Office recognizes Filipino talents and achievers, and encourages more Filipinos to do their best, to give joy, inspiration and pride to the nation and make a greater contribution in the improvement of Philippine economy and the nation,” Fulgencio said.

Post Office in-house stamp designers Ryman Alburadora and Agnes Rarangol did the layout of the stamps.

Stamps and Official First Day Covers are now available at the Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office. For inquiries, please call 8527-01-08 or 8527-01-32 or follow/like the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PilipinasPhilately/ for updates.