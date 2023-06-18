The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), led by Maestro Herminigildo Ranera, delivered a world-class performance at the opening night of “An Evening with the Classics XIII” held at the PGP Convention Center on June 17.

The concert was a part of the ongoing celebration of Baragatan Festival 2023.

The evening showcased a two-part performance. In the first segment, the PPO mesmerized the audience with classical pieces including Mikhail Glinka’s “Russlan and Ludmilla Overture,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Symphony No. 40” (1st movement), Arie Malando’s “Ole Guapa,” Leroy Anderson’s “Syncopated Clock” and “Serenata,” and Lalo Schifrin’s “Mission Impossible Theme.”

The second part highlighted the Brass Quintet’s rendition of Jeon Hun’s arrangements, Ryan Cayabyab’s “Eraserheads Suite,” a medley of the Best of Metropop and The Manila Sounds, and JD Villanueva’s arrangement of the beloved “Voltes V” theme.

According to Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Professor Alexander Cortez, the concert is part of CCP’s commitment to bringing the arts closer to the public.

Established in 1973, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra has evolved from being an accompaniment for performing artists at the CCP Theater to becoming the country’s leading orchestra, renowned for its exceptional performances.