A Philippine pangolin was recently rescued by residents of a barangay in Angeles City.

The Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis) considered to be the most trafficked wildlife globally, was handed over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Central Luzon.

The DENR Central Luzon said Friday that the local government of Angeles City, with the Barangay Council of Cuayan, turned it over to their care.

Residents of Cuayan reportedly found the pangolin in an empty lot and promptly contacted the Angeles environment office for assistance.

Philippine pangolins are endemic to four islands in the Philippines, most notably in Palawan.

They are also among the most illegally trafficked wildlife in the world, with their scales sought after in certain concoctions, despite having no proven medicinal value.

DENR Central Luzon said that wildlife officers from the Conservation and Development Division of the DENR have taken in the pangolin.

It will be relocated to the closest wildlife rescue center for rehabilitation and eventual release into its natural habitat.