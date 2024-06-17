The Philippine Navy team was declared the winner in the Men’s Team Event, and Cebu Landmaster Valve Life PTTFI A in the Women’s Team Event at the recently concluded 1st SPS National Invitational Table Tennis Tournament held from June 10-14, 2024, at Robinsons Place Activity Center and Expansion Area.

The Cebu Landmasters Valve Life PTTFI team secured second place in the Men’s Team Event, while Davao Street Pongers & Puerto Princesa B took third place. In the Women’s Team Event, Cebu Landmaster Valve Life PTTFI B came in second, with Puerto Princesa A & Puerto Princesa B sharing third place.

They were among the 75 players who participated in the tournament, comprising 24 teams, with 17 teams in the Men’s Team category featuring 54 athletes, and 7 teams in the Women’s Team category with 21 athletes.

In the Men’s Team Open, the 1st place winners received ₱70,000, the 2nd place winners received ₱50,000, and the 3rd place winners each took home ₱30,000. Meanwhile, the 1st place winners in the Women’s Team Open took home ₱50,000, the 2nd place winners received ₱30,000, and the 3rd place winners each received ₱20,000.

The activity, part of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024, aims to further strengthen sporting events in the province and enhance the skills and talents of Palaweños in playing table tennis, potentially representing Palawan in national competitions or even abroad.

This year’s Baragatan Festival celebration, coinciding with the 122nd anniversary of the establishment of the Civil Government of Palawan, has the theme: “Mayamang Sining at Kultura…Kakaibang mga kaugalian at Tradisyon…Tagisan ng Lakas, Talino at Talento…Natatanging Produktong Palaweño.”