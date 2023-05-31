Philippine Navy (PN) reservists joined the regular maritime patrol in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Saturday, May 27, as part of the PN Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) 2023.

The PN MOBEX 2023 aims to enhance the capability of the PN’s Reserve Force through various training events to enable them to effectively respond to contingencies when called for mobilization or auxiliary service.

According to Western Command (Wescom), the 50 naval reservists who joined the exercise will contribute valuable support to the Regular Force aboard the ships by participating in the MOBEX as they are expected to assist in essential tasks such as navigation, communication, and surveillance.

Wescom chief V/Adm. Alberto Carlos said that this collaboration will bolster the PN’s operational capabilities in alignment with WESCOM’s mission in the western frontier.

“We are pleased to see our reservists and regular sailors working together towards a common goal of promoting our sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“WESCOM is always ready to accommodate reservists and provide them with training opportunities and we thank them for volunteering to share the responsibility of safeguarding our country’s interests in the WPS,” he added.

