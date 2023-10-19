A Philippine Navy soldier died Wednesday after a rubber boat carrying him and his companions capsized while returning from Parola Island to the BRP Davao del Sur (LD 602) in the West Philippine Sea.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, but sources close to Palawan News said that the soldier was among the participants in a day of friendly sports games between the Philippine Navy and the Vietnam People’s Navy on Parola Island.

The accident reportedly occurred as the rubber boat was making its way back to a landing craft that would transfer them to the BRP Davao del Sur, which was docked not far away from the said island.

The victim, along with two other soldiers, went underwater, but the latter two managed to survive. His body was recovered Thursday morning.

Sources believed that the rubber boat may have capsized due to strong waves in the area.

The Philippine Navy has initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident. (with a report from Gerald Ticke)