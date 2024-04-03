President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assured Filipino workers in Taiwan that the Philippine government stands ready to support them in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that struck on Wednesday.

“We stand ready to assist and support our fellow Filipinos in Taiwan in any way possible during this difficult period,” Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos highlighted that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is actively ensuring the safety of the 159,480 overseas Filipino workers currently residing in Taiwan.

“Our hearts are with the people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath of today’s powerful earthquake,” Marcos said.

Early reports indicated that a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck south of Hualien, Taiwan on Wednesday, resulting in four fatalities, 57 injuries, and the collapse of numerous buildings.