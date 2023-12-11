Amid the latest aggressive and provocative moves of Chinese naval forces against Filipino troops in the West Philippine Sea, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared the Philippine government will remain steadfast in defending the country’s sovereignty.

“I have been in constant communication with our national security and defense leadership, and have directed our uniformed services to conduct their missions with the utmost regard for the safety of our personnel, yet proceed with a mission-oriented mindset. To our gallant service members, be assured of our utmost gratitude and fullest support. We remain undeterred,” Marcos said over the weekend.

In his Facebook post, assuring his full support, Marcos directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines to continue its mandate in defending the country’s sovereignty and jurisdiction.

Marcos said the provocation of the China Coast Guard and its maritime militia in blocking the Filipino resupply mission to the Ayungin Shoal last Sunday would only spark the country’s resolve and determination to defend its sovereignty.

“The aggression and provocations perpetrated by the China Coast Guard and their Chinese Maritime Militia against our vessels and personnel over the weekend have only further steeled our determination to defend and protect our nation’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea,” Marcos said.

“The illegal presence in our waters and dangerous actions against our citizens is an outright and blatant violation of international law and the rules-based international order,” Marcos said.

In the report, the Philippine Coast Guard said Chinese naval vessels water cannoned the Philippine vessels on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal on Sunday.

One of the Filipino resupply vessels sustained engine damage, the PCG said. Initial reports added that another Filipino supply boat was rammed during the water cannon attack by the Chinese Coast Guard.

“Let me reiterate what is settled and widely recognized: Ayungin Shoal is within our Exclusive Economic Zone, any foreign claim of sovereignty over it is baseless and absolutely contrary to international law. Bajo de Masinloc is sovereign Philippine territory and an integral part of our archipelago. No one but the Philippines has a legitimate right or legal basis to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea,” Marcos said.

Last Sunday’s incident was preceded by a water cannon attack by Chinese naval forces against the vessels of the Bureau of Aquatic Resources (BFAR) headed to Scarborough Shoal on Saturday.

Just last month, a Philippine vessel on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal was also attacked by water cannon by Chinese naval vessels, forcing it to detour. The Philippines filed a diplomatic protest over the incident.