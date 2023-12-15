The Philippine economy performed better in 2023 compared to most other Southeast Asian economies, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief Arsenio Balisacan said Thursday during a Palace press briefing.

“We have done well because if you look at the way, the—we have performed in relation to our many other countries, we have remained among the top performers—economic performers in Asia,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan cited the Philippines as one of the best performing economies among Southeast Asian economies.

He expressed optimism that the Philippines could achieve its six percent growth target for 2023.

The gross domestic product (GDP) for the first three quarters of 2023 grew by 5.5 percent, Balisacan said.

He acknowledged that the economy had been impacted by low consumer and government spending during the first two quarters of the year, but had since caught up.

“We had hiccups in the government spending in the first half of the year, right? And that really hit us hard by way of growth in the kind of services we’re able to provide for our people. We have learned our lesson from then [and] we would not want to see that repeated in the coming year,” Balisacan said.