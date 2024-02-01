The Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the economy grew by 5.6 percent during the fourth quarter of 2023.

PSA said that the country’s economic performance was one of the best among Asian economies and faster than that of China (5.2 percent) and Malaysia (3.4 percent).

PSA said the country’s full-year gross development product (GDP) growth for 2023 also reached 5.6 percent, which was 8.6 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

PSA said the Economic Team of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would continue to provide measures to cushion the effects of external and internal headwinds in the economy as the government works toward the realization of a Bagong Pilipinas.

Meanwhile, PSA said that the main contributors to the fourth quarter 2023 annual growth were financial and insurance activities, 11.8 percent; wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 5.2 percent; and construction, 8.5 percent.

Moreover, for the whole of 2023, the industries that contributed the most to the annual growth were: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 5.5 percent; financial and insurance activities, 8.9 percent; and construction, 8.8 percent.

All major economic sectors, according to PSA, were agriculture, forestry, and fishing (AFF), while industry and services posted year-on-year growths in the fourth quarter of 2023 at 1.4 percent, 3.2 percent, and 7.4 percent, respectively.

For the full year of 2023, AFF, Industry, and Services also posted growths in 2023 at 1.2 percent, 3.6 percent, and 7.2 percent, respectively.

On the demand side, the PSA said household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) grew year-on-year by 5.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Similarly, gross capital formation and imports of goods and services both posted annual growths of 11.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, the PSA said.

Meanwhile, the government’s final consumption expenditure (GFCE) and exports of goods and services posted annual declines of 1.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

The PSA said that for 2023, HFCE grew by 5.6 percent, GFCE by 0.4 percent, gross capital formation by 5.4 percent, exports of goods and services by 1.3 percent, and imports of goods and services by 1.6 percent.

The gross national income (GNI) grew by 11.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing the full-year 2023 growth to 10.5 percent.

Also, the PSA said that the net primary income (NPl) from the rest of the world grew year-on-year by 97.7 percent during the fourth quarter of 2023 and 96.6 percent for the year 2023.