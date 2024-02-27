The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) grapples with a cyber attack as its official Facebook page falls victim to hacking.

Collaborating with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, PCG strives to reclaim control over its compromised platform.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo confirmed on Tuesday that efforts for recovery are underway, with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group lending expertise in the consultation process.

“The Coast Guard Public Affairs (CGPAS) considers the possibility of online security breach through malware,” Balilo said.

The CGPAS is also scheduled to meet with the PCG Weapons, Communications, Electronics, and Information System Command to conduct backend operations for page recovery.

Earlier, the PCG said the hacking occurred at 6 p.m. on Monday by an unknown entity and did not leave any digital traces on the official email address and the mobile number used by the CGPAS for two-factor authentication.

“During such time, the CGPAS was conducting a strategic communication plan workshop. Hence, its last access and posting on the page was at around 10 a.m. covering the Atimonan maritime incident of the Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog,” the PCG said.

To date, three videos have been posted by the hackers on the PCG Facebook page, showing clips from movies or television shows. (PNA)