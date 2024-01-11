President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Indonesian President Joko Widodo committed to enhancing defense, trade, and infrastructure collaboration during their meeting at Malacañang on Wednesday, aiming to fortify their bilateral ties against regional challenges.

“As neighbors, we must remain united in addressing the many challenges that our region now faces,” Marcos said in his opening statement during his bilateral meeting with Widodo.

“As you will soon conclude your second term as President of the Republic of Indonesia, I commend your visionary leadership and your strong commitment to promoting and enhancing the long-standing and close ties between the Philippines and Indonesia,” Marcos said.

Widodo is on a three-day state visit to the Philippines.

Marcos said he chose to make his inaugural state visit to Indonesia after assuming office in 2022 upon Widodo’s invitation.

Indonesia continues to be one of the Philippines’ closest friends and regional partners, sharing many commonalities in geography, history, and culture, Marcos stated.

Widodo mentioned that Indonesia remains a committed partner, pledging to collaborate with the Philippines on defense and security, trade, as well as infrastructure development.

“I’m delighted about positive progress about implementation of our two countries’ action plan which need to be followed up with concrete steps to strengthen collaboration, especially in two areas of cooperation,” Widodo said.

Widodo welcomed the strengthening of cooperation on border security although he said, there are issues that needs to be resolved.