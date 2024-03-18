Starting in July, annual mammogram and ultrasound services will be free of charge through PhilHealth for all women in the country.

The announcement was made by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, reflecting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s desire to save women from breast cancer and other health concerns.

“I commend PhilHealth for their swift action in responding to our call to provide free mammogram and ultrasound examinations to our women. This initiative reflects the commitment of the administration of President Marcos to prioritize the health and well-being of Filipino women, ensuring access to crucial preventive care,” he said in a statement released on March 12.

He said that the provision of free annual ultrasound and mammogram services by PhilHealth is the best news, especially as the country commemorates Women’s Month.

Romualdez, along with House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo, met with PhilHealth officials early last week to follow up on Congress’ request for annual free mammograms and ultrasounds for women.

Also present during the meeting were Atty. Eli Dino Santos, PhilHealth Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Renato Limsiaco Jr., Senior Vice President of the Fund Management Sector (FMS) of PhilHealth, and Dr. Francisco Sarmiento III, chief of the program management team for the primary care provider network, PhilHealth.

“We will deliver, sir. We will not fail you; we need to deliver. We are really confident that we will be able to fulfill your request,” Ledesma assured the Speaker, stating that the request could be achieved by July this year.

Speaker Romualdez said that the free mammogram and ultrasound services will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the health and well-being of Filipino women.

“Early detection is key in addressing various health concerns, and by removing financial barriers to these essential services, PhilHealth is helping to save lives and promote a healthier future for our women,” Romualdez pointed out, as he noted that this development is in line with the personal advocacy of his wife, Tingog Partylist Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez.

The Speaker expressed optimism that the free services from PhilHealth signal the start of an enhanced relationship between Congress and the agency in their shared responsibility to deliver basic healthcare services to the public.

“As representatives of the people, we are sensitive to the needs of our constituents, we are sensitive to the needs of our people. Together, through collaborative efforts and initiatives, we can work towards achieving better health outcomes and a brighter future for all Filipinos as envisioned by President Marcos,” Romualdez said.

For his part, Ledesma said PhilHealth is more than willing to cooperate and respond to the request of the House leadership.

“Alam nyo po ang pulso ng tao, alam nyo po kung ano ang gusto nila. Let us know how we can assist,” the PhilHealth top official said.

It could be recalled that following the Speaker’s call for increased benefits to its members, PhilHealth announced a 1,400% increase in the “Z benefit package” for breast cancer patients, raising the package from P100,000 to P1.4 million.

Last week, Rep. Tulfo relayed Romualdez’s message to expedite the provision of free mammograms, ultrasounds, and other tests for women in time for the celebration of National Women’s Month during the hearing of the House Committee on Ways and Means, Committee on Senior Citizens, and Special Committee on Persons with Disabilities regarding discounts and benefits for senior citizens and PWDs.

“Pwede po ba gawing libre na ang mammogram para sa mga kababaihan natin. I think nasa top five po ng causes of death ng Filipino women ang cancer of the breast,” Tulfo said, adding that this was the request of the Speaker and his wife based on their several meetings.

As of August 2023, reports said up to 86,484 cancer cases are reported in the Philippines annually, of which 27,163 are breast cancer cases. The same report said 9,926 Filipino women have died from breast cancer, ranking it third among the deadliest types of cancer in women.