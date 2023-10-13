PhilHealth has issued a reminder to accredited healthcare facilities, urging them to ensure the deduction of senior citizen discounts from their total medical bills.

To ensure this, all PhilHealth regional offices had been directed to implement the Healthcare Provider Performance Assessment System (HCP PAS) to monitor accredited healthcare facilities’ (HFs) performance.

Emmanuel Ledesma Jr., president and chief executive officer of PhilHealth, released this directive after learning that a number of accredited HFs were not taking out the senior citizen discount from overall medical bills.

“As explicitly stipulated in Section B of the Performance Commitment for accreditation of healthcare professionals and facilities, accredited HFs shall follow all applicable laws, rules, regulations, policies, administrative orders, and issuances,” Ledesma said.

He pointed out that it is important for HFs to adhere to Republic Act (RA) No. 9994, known as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, and RA No. 10754, which pertain to the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disabilities.

Ledesma said all accredited HFs are required to comply with the policies and guidelines set forth by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), including those pertaining to the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT) on the actual hospital charges.